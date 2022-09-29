Her Boyfriend Lost Their Toddler And Did Not Seem To Care, So She Hid His Dog To Prove A Point And He Was Furious

This twenty-three-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, Hank, for about five years, and they have a three-year-old son, Bobby, together.

But Hank had a dog named Ladybird before they ever got together. And even though she is really allergic to dogs, she knew how much her boyfriend loved Ladybird and decided to tough it out.

“I make do because I know Ladybird means a lot to him, and I have grown to love her as if I had her my whole life,” she said.

Recently, though, despite both of them working full-time jobs and evenly splitting up housework, she has noticed that Hank treats their dog better than their son Bobby.

For example, after getting home from work, Hank normally runs straight to Ladybird to play and cuddle. However, Hank never stops to check in on how Bobby is doing– like if he has eaten or if he had a bad day at daycare– first.

And for a while, she just assumed that Hank figured since his son was with his mother, everything had to be good. But, the seeming lack of care still subconsciously bugged her.

Just last month, though, one incident totally put her over the top. Hank had off one day, and Bobby did not go into daycare since he had the sniffles. So, she left Bobby with Hank and went to work.

What she realized when she got home was downright terrifying, though. Hank was just watching TV, Bobby was nowhere to be found, and when she asked Hank where their son was, he just nonchalantly said, “he’s around here somewhere.”

And to make matters worse, the backdoor was wide open. She nearly called the police in a panic before a neighbor thankfully stepped in.

