Her Dad Regrets Cheating On Her Mom, But Now Her Sister Who He Had With His Affair Partner Feels Like That Means Their Dad Wishes She Never Existed

A 23-year-old girl’s parents got divorced when she was younger because her dad cheated on her mom. This all went down when she was quite little, actually, and her parents never really filled her in on the entire story.

She does know that her dad ended his affair once his affair partner made it clear she wanted to have a serious relationship, and he was only looking for a good time.

Her mom did end up learning about the affair after her dad had ended things with the other woman. As soon as her mom did find out about this, she promptly kicked her dad right out of their house.

“My dad was very remorseful and spent a whole year, from what I can describe as love bombing my mom until she agreed to give him another chance,” she explained.

“Everything was going on well, and there seemed to be a chance for true reconciliation until my dad was hit with a paternity lawsuit. His fling had gotten pregnant with Jane, and after the DNA test proved that he was the father, my mom was done.”

“Apparently, my mom was completely prepared to live the rest of her life as if my dad’s cheating had never happened in order to still be with him, but with the existence of a child from that act of betrayal, there would be no way to overlook it.”

And so, now she has a half-sister named Jane, who is currently 15-years-old.

In the aftermath of them all learning about Jane’s existence, her mom decided to spend the next couple of years alone.

She didn’t date anyone, and her dad was convinced that meant her mom had to be madly in love with him regardless of how he terribly tore their marriage apart.

