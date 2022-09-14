Her Fiancé’s Friend Asked Him To Father Her Child, But Her Fiancé Only Declined Because His Friend Doesn’t Want Him In Her Child’s Life

A 28-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her 35-year-old fiancé for 4 years now, and they have already discussed starting their family and having children within the next year.

Her fiancé has a female friend that he is really close with, and this friend of his has to be about her age.

Her fiancé used to work with this woman, and even though they no longer are at the same company, they’re still tight.

“I have little interest in being friends with her and have found her to be condescending and dismissive toward me on several occasions,” she explained.

“However, I have no problem with my partner being friends with her and accept we will both have friends separate from the relationship who we may not be personally keen on.”

“Whilst I have no problem with their friendship, I feel she has crossed the line on several occasions. The first time was when she asked my partner – in front of me – to be her plus one at an upcoming wedding.”

And the second major problem she has with her fiancé’s friend comes down to what was said at a dinner between just the two of them a couple of nights ago.

While her fiancé was at dinner with his friend, his friend wanted to know if he might be interested in being a donor for her and fathering her child.

What makes her so upset about this conversation that went down is that neither her fiancé nor his friend even stopped to consider the fact that he’s in a serious, committed relationship.

