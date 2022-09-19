His Friend Asked Him To Drive Her To A Seminar, But When She Didn’t Get In The Car On Time, He Drove Off And Left Her Without A Ride

A 25-year-old guy has a female friend the same age as him who can never manage to be on time for anything in her life.

Regardless of whether she needs to be at something for work or for fun, she just can never be on time and ends up arriving at least 15 to 20 minutes later than she should.

His friend does not own a car, while he does, so he does give her rides a lot. He currently has a job at a local university, and his friend is completing her Ph.D. there, so it doesn’t bother him to give her a ride as it’s where he is going anyway.

The very last time that he drove her to work, she was 20 minutes late, and it, in turn, made him late for his job.

Although his friend is always saying sorry about being late, she does nothing to change her behavior.

“This week, she was supposed to give a seminar at the university which is a crucial part of her Ph.D. program,” he explained.

“She asked me if I could give her a ride to work that day. I told her sure, but that I was picking her up at 8 AM and she must be there exactly at 8 AM, and not a minute later. She chuckled, but I told her I wasn’t joking, and she promised that she will be there.”

“The morning of her seminar, I drove to her place and got there at 7:55, and texted her that I was here, and she told me should would be out in “just a minute.” At 8:00, there was no indication that she would come out (and she didn’t text anything), so at 8:01, I drove off.”

19 minutes after he left his friend’s house, she called him up, demanding to know where he was.

