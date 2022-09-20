In A Week, She’s About To Have A Baby With A Guy She Doesn’t Even Really Know

A 25-year-old girl is currently pregnant and about to have her baby in less than a week, but the father of her baby is a 30-year-old guy she doesn’t even really know.

She originally met her baby’s father last November, and she wound up getting pregnant in January.

When she found out that she was pregnant, she hardly knew him, and now that her due date is fast approaching, she still feels the same exact way.

“Obviously, we’ve grown to love each other during this year, but we both feel that we still don’t really know each other fully,” she explained.

“I mean, how well do you know a person after less than a year? We do talk and communicate, even about this topic, and we share the feeling of not really having gotten to know each other before getting pregnant.”

“This year has been a rollercoaster with feelings and (verbal) fuss between us. And every time, it all comes down to us not really knowing each other fully and not knowing how the other person works in different situations.”

It makes her feel incredibly sad. She also feels upset that she was never friends with her baby’s father before getting pregnant with him, and she also feels upset that she never knew of him before she met him last November.

She wishes they had some time to just be themselves and get to know one another one on one before the baby’s arrival, but that’s not going to happen.

She does admit that she has no regrets about getting pregnant, and she is excited to be a mom, but that doesn’t change how she feels about her baby’s father.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.