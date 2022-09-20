She Turned Her Alarm Off One Morning And Now Her Roommate Is Upset Because It Caused Her To Be Late To Class

A 21-year-old girl shares her college dorm room with her 20-year-old roommate. Although they are not in the same room together, their rooms are right next door, and the walls are so thin that they can hear everything the other person says.

On Mondays, her first class starts at 9 a.m., and she always sets her alarm, so she has plenty of time to get up and get ready.

Yesterday morning, she woke up at 7:45 a.m., and her alarm had not gone off yet. She opened up her emails and noticed that her first class of the day had been canceled due to her professor not feeling well.

Her second class on Mondays is at noon, so she figured she would shut her alarm off and get some more sleep.

“Around 9:30, I woke up to the sound of my roommate rushing around and being pretty noisy,” she explained.

“I knew she had a class at 9:00 too, so I was curious as to why she was still here. I got up out of bed and walked out into the hallway between our rooms and saw that she was frantically running around trying to get ready.”

“As soon as she saw me, she got this scowl on her face and angrily asked me why my alarm didn’t go off.”

She informed her roommate that her class had been canceled, and she thought it would be good to catch up on some sleep.

Her roommate snapped at her and said that it was her fault she was late for her class since her alarm never went off.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.