She Confronted Her Parents About Her Sister Getting To Attend A Better Summer Camp, And Her Parents Called Her A Brat

A 14-year-old girl has a sister who is a year older than she is, and every single summer, their mom and dad send them to different sleepaway summer camps.

Her sister always gets to go to a super fun-sounding camp while she’s stuck attending a pretty lame one.

“My sister has this immune system thing, and she goes to a 2-week camp for free for people with the same condition as her,” she explained.

“She’s taken pictures, and the cabins are less crowded, the bathrooms are nicer, they have 3 pools, they have archery, horseback riding, canoeing, hiking, casino nights, astronomy nights (people bring telescopes and they stay up late looking at stars and planets), game nights, and they have actual chefs that cook their food.”

In contrast, her mom and dad send her away to a local church camp that’s pretty cheap to go to. Her camp is literally in the “middle of nowhere,” and there is nothing but farms around them.

Her camp does have a pool and a little playground, but to her, it’s the kind of place that stops being a good time past the age of 8-years-old.

Another thing about her camp that she dislikes is that they will not allow her to have any technology, which her parents think is a good thing for her.

“We do have some fun activities and competitions, but there’s also a lot of free time where there isn’t that much to do except hang out with the other girls,” she said.

“You can’t even flirt with any of the guys because there’s an 85% chance that you’re somehow related.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.