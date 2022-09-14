She Keeps Turning Down This Guy Who Is Interested In Her Because He’s Incredibly Cheap

A 29-year-old girl met a 28-year-old guy on a dating app about a year ago. Although he has repeatedly said to her that he is crushing on her, she has always turned down his advances.

She always thought she didn’t know him well enough to date him, but then they struck up a friendship.

They’re really close as of earlier this year, and they have also gone on a couple of vacations together.

“Since his first confession, he has since reiterated that he wants to date me a couple more times, but I turned him down each time,” she explained.

“I feel absolutely torn…sometimes I wouldn’t mind giving a relationship a go since I think he is a nice person, but other times I’m completely annoyed by how incredibly stingy I think he is. This is what’s stopping me from giving him a chance.”

“I’m not the type who wants to be pampered all the time, I prefer to split costs most of the time, with the occasional treat here and there. But this guy has never paid for a single date.”

When she goes anywhere with him, he insists on splitting the cost of what they are doing right down the middle.

So when they go out to eat, if their food ends up being $50.66, he will literally expect her to pay him $25.33, complete with the cents.

When she does end up paying money for anything on the smaller side, she never expects him to reimburse her, and he’s fine not doing it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.