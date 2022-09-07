She Let One Of Her Former Coworkers Buy Her Underwear, And Now That Her Fiancé Found Out About It, She’s Wondering How She Can Bounce Back From Betraying Him

A 26-year-old girl has been together with her 28-year-old fiancé for 8 years now. 2 years ago, one of her male coworkers revealed to her that he had a thing for wearing thongs.

He also told her that he was really into having women also wear them too. Although her coworker was married, he confessed that his wife wasn’t ok with any of these interests of his, and she felt kind of bad for him.

“Honestly, I found the entire thing extremely weird and gross but didn’t want to judge- so I encouraged him and gave advice,” she explained.

“Soon though, it came to the point where he asked if he could buy me underwear and I said yes. I think I received ten pairs or so over a couple of packages.”

“I never sent pictures of myself wearing anything, but I did send pictures of the packages when they came. He would snap me pictures of his orders as well.”

“He would text me asking what color underwear I was wearing so he could match, and most times, I would answer. This would continue for a period of about 6 months, but nothing has occurred in about 2 years.”

Several evenings ago, her fiancé was poking around in her phone and reading through her text messages.

He then discovered all the texts she had with her former coworker about the underwear, and he was not happy at all to read what he did.

“He said he is most upset by the fact I never said no, never explicitly cut it off (I just let it fizzle out), and continued to be his friend,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.