She Told Her Boyfriend She’s No Longer Interested In Applying To Medical School As She Planned, So He Replied That He’s Not Sure He Wants To Marry Her Anymore

A young woman met her boyfriend back when she was 20-years-old and he was 21-years-old. From the time that she met her boyfriend, he has always had a well-paying job.

6 years after she began dating him though, he made the jump into the real estate industry, and now he’s incredibly successful.

“I have been very supportive, doing his marketing, social media, supporting him by meeting with clients with him, and been pretty involved,” she explained.

“When I met him, I was in community college. I have changed my degrees and what my career goals a few times but had decided that med school was something I wanted. He was very happy about that idea as he values money and financial stability.”

The final path she picked for herself in college was getting a degree in global health. She figured that would be the perfect precursor to medical school, but then she discovered that she was no longer passionate about the medical industry at all.

She thinks the industry is toxic, and she can’t imagine devoting 6 years of her life to medical school anymore.

So, at the age of 27, she’s not going to be going to medical school as planned, and now she has to create a new goal for herself post-graduation.

As soon as she shared this information with her boyfriend, he said he was worried about “her future.”

“Literally since the day we met, we have talked about getting married, it’s been almost 7 years, and last time I asked him or teases him about it, he said that he’s hesitant because I don’t know what to do as a career,” she said.

