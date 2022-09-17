The Story Of Grace Sherwood, The Witch of Pungo Who Survived A Trial By Ducking

Have you ever heard the story of Grace Sherwood? If not, get ready to hear a tale that is sure to stick with you.

Grace Sherwood was a young farmer woman living in Pungo, Virginia, in the 1600s. She lived through the thick of the witchcraft conspiracy era, where women were constantly accused of witchcraft and sent to jail or even to their deaths.

The community of Pungo became skeptical of Grace, as she was very passionate about certain things that also, at the time, happened to align with witchcraft.

Grace loved learning about and using herbal remedies, was passionate about healing, and had a deep connection to animals.

However, Grace’s neighbors were quick to target her, and she was accused of witchcraft several times.

One neighbor claims they even saw her transform into a cat! Anytime farm animals or crops would die, the neighbors would blame Grace.

When the court noticed all of the strange charges against her, they knew that Grace would have to prove that she is innocent before she was able to go back to living her life. They ordered Grace to a trial by ducking.

For those who don’t know, this process was a popular method used during witch trials back during this time.

Ducking involves restraining women, most often to a ducking stool and throwing them into water. If the woman sinks, she is innocent. If she floats, she is guilty and labeled as a witch.

