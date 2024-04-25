Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Gold Was Mined In This Ghost Town, But A Devastating Fire In 1912 Caused Most Residents To Move Away

Over a century ago, the town of Garnet, Montana, was filled with gold miners and their families as they became caught up in the search for wealth and prosperity.

When local hard rock mines closed, Garnet’s population declined. Soon enough, Garnet was abandoned altogether and earned the status of a ghost town. Today, remnants of the town are still standing and are open to visitors.

Originally, the town was named Mitchell in honor of Dr. Armistead Mitchell, who built an ore mill in the town.

However, the name was changed to Garnet after the semi-precious red gem that was found in the area.

The mining town thrived in the 1890s, and more than 1,000 people called it home. At its peak, Garnet had everything a town could offer: a doctor’s office, a school, saloons, stores, hotels, and barbershops.

At the time, most mining towns provided only the bare necessities for miners. Garnet stood out as more of a family community, where activities like dances, parties, and gambling events were held.

All in all, it was a great place to live. Between 1862 and 1916, millions of dollars worth of gold was mined in Garnet. The Nancy Hanks mine, which was discovered in 1867, produced the most riches.

However, Garnet was not made to last. For one, the buildings were erected quickly, as mining gold was the priority, so many of them did not have proper foundations.

After 1900, gold became harder to find, and many people left. In 1912, a devastating fire burned down half the town, and most of the remaining residents packed up and moved away.

