5 Halloween Candies You Will Be Surprised To Learn Are Actually Vegan

We are eagerly counting down the days to Halloween! Even more so, we’re counting down the days until we can shamelessly eat a whole bunch of delicious Halloween candy.

Yet sometimes Halloween candy, one of the most popular aspects of the holiday, can be a tough situation for certain people. Many of those who follow vegan diets or potentially have dairy allergies often have to limit themselves on Halloween.

Thankfully, we’ve discovered a great list of Halloween candies that are surprisingly vegan! For those who may be new to the vegan diet, pay attention because this just might be your best Halloween yet.

It’s usually presumed that gummy or sour candies are vegan because they don’t contain any milk chocolate. However, gummy candies are often made with gelatin, which is derived from animal bone, skin, and tissue.

But no fear, there are some gummy and sour candies that are 100% appropriate for a vegan diet!

For example, the classic Swedish Fish gummies are vegan. They do not contain any animal-based gelatin but instead use a combination of other ingredients to give them that soft and chewy texture that many of us love. Swedish Fish are also great because they often come in snack-sized bags, which are perfect for trick-or-treating!

Another crowd favorite is Twizzlers. Twizzlers and their candy-world twin, Red Vines, are both vegan-friendly.

If you’re looking for a hard candy that’s vegan and often packs lots of flavors, you should get yourself some Jolly Ranchers! The famous candies are a great choice for someone looking for a long-lasting option.

Looking for tasty chocolate candies is where it gets tricky for those on a vegan diet. Unfortunately, most of the super popular chocolate options are made with dairy. However, there are some great vegan chocolate options out there that are worth searching for.

