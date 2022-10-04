After Her Friend Made A Demeaning Comment About Someone Else’s Achievements, She Told Her That Her Success Was Just Built On Privileged Handouts

This thirty-two-year-old woman has a friend named Ellie, who she has basically known her entire life.

In fact, she and Ellie’s mothers were friends first– so she began hanging out with Ellie when she was just seven-years-old.

However, her and Ellie’s lives could not have been more different. More specifically, Ellie was practically born with a silver spoon in her mouth.

“Ellie’s dad is a lawyer, and her mom is a dentist. So, as you can imagine, Ellie had a lot more luxuries and opportunities than your average person,” she explained.

For example, Ellie only attended private schools, could afford private tutors, and traveled around the world on fancy vacations every single year.

Then, even after graduating high school, Ellie had the privilege of figuring out her future without fearing the financial repercussions. For instance, Ellie attended two years of business school before deciding that path was not for her and dropping out.

Still, Ellie did not have to worry about the wasted tuition. Instead, she was able to pursue medical school with all of her tuition and living expenses paid for by her parents.

“Ellie never struggled financially and never had to worry about money. Ellie never even had to get a job until she went into residency in medical school when she was twenty-six,” she recalled.

On top of all that help, her friend even received countless volunteer opportunities from her mother. So, Ellie was able to submit her medical school applications with a plethora of references and recommendations– something very few aspiring med students have.

