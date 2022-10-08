At Her Best Friend’s Wedding, She Refused To Switch Necklaces With Her, And Now Her Best Friend Will Not Speak To Her

This thirty-one-year-old woman had known her friend, Mary, for over a decade. They met in high school and remained pretty close over the years.

So, when Mary got engaged, she was obviously asked to be in Mary’s bridal party– even though all of the other bridesmaids knew Mary from college.

“I had not met them until Mary’s bachelorette party several months ago. I also was not familiar with anyone at this wedding outside of Mary’s immediate family,” she revealed.

This was not a problem for her, though, and she just wanted to support Mary on her big day. Plus, she was supposed to attend the wedding with her fiancé, so it was not like she would have known absolutely no one at the event.

Well, come the week of the wedding, her fiancé, unfortunately, contacted COVID-19 five days before the ceremony and decided to stay home in order to protect the other guests.

At the time, though, she did not live with her fiancé– so she was not exposed. She also took a test to be safe, and it came back negative.

In turn, she decided to still attend Mary’s wedding anyway and just take a piece of her fiancé with her.

For context, her and her fiancé’s fifth first date anniversary was two months before Mary’s wedding date. And for that special occasion, she was gifted a gorgeous necklace apparently meant to be worn when Mary tied the knot.

“My fiancé got me a beautiful opal necklace on a gold chain specifically to wear to the wedding because it complimented my bridesmaid dress,” she recalled.

