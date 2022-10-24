He Invited His Girlfriend To Come Home With Him For Christmas This Year, But He Feels Like She’s Trying To Make It All About Her

A 31-year-old guy has been dating his 25-year-old girlfriend for the last 2 years, and they currently live in London with one another.

He grew up in the Czech Republic, and this year, he is planning on going home for Christmas so he can spend the holidays with his family.

His girlfriend mentioned that she would really like to come home with him for Christmas, and so he invited her to come along too.

By the time he had invited his girlfriend, he had already booked his plane tickets, so yesterday evening, he sat down with his girlfriend to find a train ticket for her, as she’s terrified to fly.

“While looking for dates, she told me she would like to arrive a few days before the actual Christmas, so she can relax and sleep a lot after the long train ride to prepare for the busy Christmas days,” he explained.

“This really annoyed me. I told her I don’t want this holiday to be all about her. I just want to have a good time with my family. She doesn’t need to tell me how many days she needs to prepare and sleep and that she will only have energy for 3 out of 7 days. I wish she would keep me out of that.”

“This has been a theme for every holiday. She is often tired after a social activity and needs to have a day’s rest in between. I feel super limited by that. I just want to have a good time, not a GF who is always tired.”

He did clarify that his girlfriend does not suffer from any kind of medical issues; she’s just simply the kind of person who is incredibly introverted.

His girlfriend gets worn out easily when in new situations because of her introverted nature. And on the days when she needs downtime, she stays in bed until approximately 11 in the morning.

