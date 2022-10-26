Her Boyfriend Just Got $300,000 And She’s Upset He Won’t Spend Any Of His Money On Spoiling Her Just A Little

A woman and her boyfriend have been together for a little less than 2 years, and she believes everything is trending in a serious way.

Her boyfriend has mentioned getting a place together as well as getting married to her. One thing that always bothered her is that from the beginning of their relationship, her boyfriend left her under the impression that he enjoys spoiling the women he dates.

Her boyfriend has admitted that he paid his ex-girlfriend’s bills and did other things in a financial sense for women he used to be with.

“Even with that, I never expected to be straight-up spoiled, and that’s good because I certainly never have; I’m talking even not getting gifts on valentine’s day/ my bday,” she explained.

“I am a big present giver and try to do as much as I can with the money I have. Now given that he does usually picks up the tab if we get takeout or if we go out to dinner on a special occasion. He also makes decent money, about 3x what I make.”

“He would tell me how he would pay for him and his ex to go on vacation meanwhile, when we go away, we go dutch. I tried not to let it bother me and just assumed if he had the money, he would.”

Anyway, that leads us to today. Not too long ago, her boyfriend came into $300,000. Her boyfriend is planning to use that money to purchase a house, and the rest he wants to save.

While she does get what he wants to do with the money, she was hoping that he would use some of it to spoil her.

“I’m not talking a trip to Paris or a Louis Vuitton bag; I’m talking something reasonable that I’ve been wanting and can’t afford or helping me with a bill I’m struggling with,” she said.

