Her Boyfriend Lied To Her And Said That He Was Poor Growing Up, But Now That She Knows That’s Not True, She’s Struggling With How To Move Forward

A woman’s boyfriend has always confided in her about the difficulties he had in his childhood from growing up poor with a single mom.

He has mentioned that he really had to work hard to get to where he is now in life, and he also revealed to her that his dad never pitched in for child support.

That meant that her boyfriend rarely had food on the table growing up, and she truly believed that he came from nothing.

She grew up right next to the UK equivalent of the projects, and she was never a stranger to that kind of life, as many of her friends lived in that kind of housing.

Several weeks ago, her boyfriend was celebrating his birthday, and his mom invited her to come to her house.

“I was fully confident that after a cup of tea, a long gossip, potentially a glass of cheap wine in the evening and, she would love me,” she explained.

“In my experience, that’s one of the best things you can offer someone like that. I turn up to the biggest house I’ve seen, 5 bedrooms with the smallest being the same size as the biggest bedroom at my parent’s house. Only two people live in it (my boyfriend moved out). They even have a separate room for doing laundry in.”

“It turns out the dad doesn’t pay child support, so it’s entirely self-funded by the mum. She has a fantastic job and is high up at a big company. The dad doesn’t pay because he doesn’t need to; he instead compromises and takes the two sons on regular holidays around Europe and America.”

She found out that her boyfriend had a nanny throughout his childhood and that he also attended a school where his mom had to fork over money for his tuition.

