She Upset Her Mother-In-Law By Insisting That She Get The Suite Hotel Room Since Her Husband Booked The Accommodations

Vacations can be a great outlet to get away from the everyday hustle and bustle and give your brain a well-deserved snooze break. Unfortunately, though, many people who vacation with family members find that the trips sometimes have the opposite effect. Go figure.

And sadly, one woman just had a similar realization about a fall vacation with her in-laws. But somehow, the drama started before they even set foot on the plane– yikes.

It all began after she and her husband decided to go on a resort vacation with her mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law next week. She also has a baby who will be traveling with them as well.

Anyway, her husband had a bunch of travel points saved up and available for redemption at a hotel chain. So, he generously booked everyone’s rooms– three in total– and even covered the flights, too.

However, not all of the rooms are on the same “level,” if you will. In other words, two were just standard rooms; meanwhile, the third was a suite.

Still, she did not think this would be a problem. After all, she and her husband have a third person to sleep with– their baby– and also took care of the accommodations. So, she figured they would be keeping the suite for themselves.

“But, when we called my husband’s parents and siblings to discuss the itinerary, his mother had different ideas,” she revealed.

In fact, before she could even explain the room setup, her mother-in-law apparently began giggling like a little kid. Then, her mother-in-law shared how excited she and her father-in-law were to have an entire suite all to themselves.

“My mother-in-law also started talking about how she saw the balconies, and the view is just stunning from the suites,” she recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.