She Does Not Want To Let Her Daughter Use Her College Fund For A Wedding Or House Because She Dropped Out Of School At 16

This forty-three-year-old woman and her husband have four children– three daughters and one son. She is also excitedly expecting a fifth.

So, each time one of their children was born, she and her husband began contributing money to separate college funds each month.

“I won’t say the exact amount, but my husband has an excellent job– so it’s more than most,” she revealed.

And she never told any of her kids about the fund since it just did not seem necessary.

Anyway, her eldest daughter, El, ended up getting pregnant six years ago when she was just sixteen. El then dropped out of school to raise their child, which she was disappointed about but tried to understand.

After all, she figured that El would eventually go back to school after everything was settled. But that never happened, and El actually has no plans to return to her education.

Instead, the father of El’s child stood by her side, and El went on to have another child. The pair is now also engaged and expecting a third child but are waiting to get married until they can afford it.

In the meantime, she and her husband have been forced to loan El and her fiancé money. At first, El and her fiancé were doing okay, supporting themselves. However, due to the turbulent market and El’s lack of education, her daughter is unable to find a job.

And recently, El’s financial troubles have become a massive point of contention within her family.

