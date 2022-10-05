New Survey Reveals The Reality Of Gen Z Mental Health And Fears For The Future

It is no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic pushed many people and their mental health to the edge– spurring greater incidences of depression, anxiety, stress, and trauma.

But, one demographic is suffering a mental health epidemic of devastating proportions: Gen Z.

This tragic finding and more were recently revealed by a Harmony Healthcare IT survey in which over one thousand Gen Zers between the ages of eighteen and twenty-four shared their mental health struggles, habits, and fear for the future.

First and foremost, the survey unveiled the general state of Gen Z mental health– and it is damning.

Sixty-eight percent of young people cited that COVID-19 negatively impacted their mental health, and forty-two percent have been diagnosed with a mental health condition.

And alarmingly, twenty-five percent of those diagnoses were received during the pandemic.

Fifty-seven percent of young people with mental health conditions are also currently taking medication; meanwhile, twenty percent go to therapy. But, just how effective these treatments are remains to be seen– because nearly one in four Gen Zers reported having more bad mental health days than good ones this past August.

And overwhelmingly, the top diagnosed mental health condition is anxiety at ninety percent. Next is depression at seventy-eight percent, followed by ADHD, PTSD, and OCD.

Interestingly, though, the survey also illuminated how mental health conversations are flowing perhaps much more than ever before.

