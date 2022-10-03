She Got Demoted From Bridesmaid To Unpaid Photographer At Her Friend’s Wedding, So She Ditched The Event Altogether

This twenty-six-year-old woman named Allie was supposed to be a bridesmaid at her friend, Deidre’s, wedding this past month.

She and Deidre have known each other since high school and remained close after they both moved back home a few years later.

And for context, she is six-foot-one and has always been nicknamed “Big Bird.” At the same time, Deidre and the other bridesmaids are about five-foot-four to five-foot-six.

Finally, she is a hobby photographer who enjoys taking photos for fun and posting them on social media– which she did for all of the girls leading up to the wedding.

But, come the day of the ceremony, she learned that Deidre’s professional photographer, Jenny, had gotten sick.

Jenny apparently ate something that made her stomach turn and had to leave the venue right before the ceremony began.

So, Deidre was left without a photographer. But, amidst the scramble, Deidre weirdly asked her to do a perimeter around the venue and make sure that all of the entrances were labeled and that no one was lost.

“I did that in my dress and tennis shoes and made it back in about fifteen minutes. And by the time I got back into the bridal suite, it was nearly time to head into the foyer,” she recalled.

After she walked in, though, she realized that the entire room was silent. Moreover, all of the women were looking at her– including one new face, Ashley.

