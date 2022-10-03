She Got Into A Fender Bender With A Guy Who Then Asked Her Out On A Date And She’s Not Sure If She Should Entertain This Idea

A young woman recently got into a fender bender a couple of days ago, and what certainly started out as a negative experience took a positive and unexpected turn.

This all started when she was driving and not quite thinking straight, as she was running behind. She changed lanes much too fast without really looking well, and she slammed right into a car that was in the lane she moved into.

She immideately pulled her car to the side and got out, ready to give this person her insurance information and license.

She then noticed as the other drive got out of the car that he was actually a really good looking guy.

“I was apologizing over and over for the accident and he was surprisingly chill about it, he was like “it’s okay, accidents happen,” she explained.

“We had to go to the police station to file a report because the damage was pretty considerable and he suggested we go to the police station together and so we did.”

“After we finished talking to the officer, wrote our statements and all that, he left before I did and I walked out the door only to find him waiting outside. He was like “I just wanted to tell you I appreciate how you were willing to take accountability for a mistake, I respect that” he asked me if I was hurt (which I wasn’t) and then he started up a conversation, found out he was in grad school, new to my city.”

Right after he finished telling her all of this, he wanted to know if he could have her phone number.

Looking back now, she isn’t quite sure what compelled her to give him her phone number, but she did give it to him.

