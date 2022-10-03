She Just Found Out That Her Fiancé Cheated On His Ex-Wife, Left Her, And Then Proposed To His Mistress, But He Won’t Tell Her Why Everything Fell Apart With That Engagement

A 25-year-old woman is currently engaged to her 32-year-old fiancé, and she just found out about a major secret he’s been intentionally keeping from her.

Her fiancé’s ex-wife informed her that her fiancé was the one who ended their marriage due to his cheating.

She had no clue about this, so she went straight to her fiancé and asked him about what his ex-wife had said.

Her fiancé did reveal to her that he had cheated on his ex-wife, to whom he was married for 3 years, and he then got his mistress pregnant.

He wound up leaving his ex-wife for his mistress, and then he proposed to his mistress too.

Although she feels lied to, her fiancé insists that he simply left out some details of his life. She definitely feels let down as he has told her in the past that he never once cheated on any woman that he has been with.

Another thing that is really bothering her is that her fiancé mentioned to her that his first marriage fell apart because he was incompatible with his wife. He never said he left his ex-wife because he had a mistress.

To top it all off, her fiancé has maintained that he never had a serious relationship with his mistress, who is the mom of his child, but that’s clearly not true since they were engaged.

Her fiancé will not give her a reason as to why he ended his engagement with his mistress, but she’s willing to bet it’s because he strayed from that relationship too.

