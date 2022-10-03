His Mom Booked A Family Dinner At A Restaurant Neither His Wife Nor Daughter Could Eat At, So He Canceled The Reservation, And She Freaked Out

This forty-year-old man has been married to his wife, Mel, for fourteen years now. And together, they have a twelve-year-old daughter named Lucy.

Unfortunately, though, both Mel and Lucy suffer from a lot of food intolerances. On top of that, Lucy has also been diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)– which makes his daughter a very particular and picky eater.

“It doesn’t mean Lucy only eats nuggets, though, as Mel is making sure she eats healthy meals. My wife just changes the way she cooks them, so the entire cooking process is taking longer,” he explained.

Still, they are making it work at home, and Lucy is even learning to cook for herself, too. Plus, when they decide to eat out, he just has to make sure that they check the menu offerings of each restaurant first.

This does mean that he and his family cannot be that adventurous when it comes to trying out new foods and restaurants. But, they have “safe” spots that they love and know will not make Mel or Lucy sick.

And this system had been working great for them. Well, that was until his mom decided that she wanted to have a fancy family dinner.

It all began when she decided the entire family would be eating at this super high-end restaurant with a particular ordering process.

More specifically, the joint only offered two menus– one meat and one vegetarian– and the entire table had to order from the same menu.

So, he reviewed both menus and ultimately told his mother that Mel and Lucy could not eat anything from the meat menu.

