She Let Her Boyfriend Know That He Isn’t Allowed To Spend Christmas With Her And Her Kids This Year Because He Always Ruins It For Them

A 34-year-old woman has a 49-year-old boyfriend who she says completely and utterly hates Christmas with all of his heart.

He hates the holiday so much, in fact, that he’s gone out of his way to ruin her last 4 Christmases in a row “by being mean.”

“Whether it’s moaning about hating the festivities or saying it’s pointless because his family isn’t there (mum passed away 25 years ago, father 8 years ago), it actually boils down to a very depressing case of money,” she explained.

Now, she grew up poor, and she still is poor. She knows that money cannot buy her happiness, so it doesn’t bother her that she doesn’t have a lot of money.

She has 3 children who are teenagers, and then she has a 2-year-old baby that she had with her boyfriend.

She lives in a house that she bought herself, along with all of her kids, and she works incredibly hard to make sure that she can pay all of her bills.

Although she does not expect her boyfriend to help, he pretty much totally takes advantage of her.

Her boyfriend is retired, and he has done well for himself in his career. Unfortunately, his success is the source of his meanness.

Her boyfriend also is stingy because of his money too, interestingly enough.

