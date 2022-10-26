She Skipped Out On Her Father-In-Law’s Funeral After Her Mother-In-Law Purchased Her Husband A First-Class Plane Ticket Yet Got Her One In Economy

A 31-year-old woman is married, and she really does not get along that great with her mother-in-law.

Her mother-in-law does act polite enough towards her but never misses an opportunity to be passive-aggressive. Also, she and her mother-in-law don’t exactly see eye to eye on a lot of things.

Now, she and her husband do not live in the same state as her in-laws do. Recently, her father-in-law passed away unexpectedly, and then her mother-in-law said her husband needed to come home to go to the funeral.

Her mother-in-law purchased a plane ticket for her husband and for her as well so they could fly in for the funeral.

“But the issue started when my husband told me that we couldn’t sit together on the plane because his mom had booked him a first-class ticket while I got economy,” she explained.

“I was flabbergasted by this. I tried asking him why but he urged me to “suck it up, and we’ll talk about it later.” In that moment, that particular moment, I felt so much humiliation and contempt.”

“I felt like she was treating me as less than even in her hard times. I decided not to go and just go back home. My husband was shocked by my decision to go home and tried to convince me to just go, but I declined.”

Her husband did get on the plane, and he flew to the funeral by himself. She did not rebook her flight, and she ended up not attending her father-in-law’s funeral at all.

While her husband was back home, he was furiously calling and texting her terrible things. He accused her of being “spoiled” and “petty” for missing his dad’s funeral.

