She Tried To Step Outside Of Her Comfort Zone With The Halloween Costume That She Just Ordered, But Her Fiancé Saw It And Said She Really Needs To Cover Up More

A 23-year-old girl has been in a relationship with her 25-year-old fiancé for the last 4 years, and she would describe their relationship overall as really “healthy.”

She has always struggled with her self-esteem and how she views herself, so she never dresses in a way that shows herself off. She usually puts on sweatpants and t-shirts that are too big for her.

She has started to go to therapy, which has really helped her view herself in a better way.

“Therapy has helped me through a lot of barriers regarding getting over not liking my body,” she explained.

“This year, for Halloween, we are going on a bar crawl, so I decided to step out of my contort zone and buy something that I normally wouldn’t wear.”

“The costume is Renaissance based, so I have a long cream dress and a bodice that wraps around my waist, enhancing my chest area. I have never worn anything like this, so it’s a huge step!”

She ordered her costume on Amazon, and it showed up at her house a couple of days ago.

As soon as it arrived, she opened up the box and went to go see if her costume fit her well. When she put it on, she was surprised to find that she felt gorgeous in her costume, and she then made her way upstairs to show her fiancé.

Although she thought he would love her costume just like she did, he really wasn’t supportive of it at all.

