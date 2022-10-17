She’s Spent Over 3 Years Being A Mistress To A Married Man Who Is 20 Years Older Than Her, And She’s Not Sure How To Begin To End Things So She Can Finally Be Someone’s First Choice

A woman who is approaching the end of her 30s has spent over 3 years being a mistress to a married man who is 20 years older than her.

They began their relationship as a standard sugar daddy kind of arrangement, and she is completely in love with him at this point.

She suspects that he has feelings for her as well, although she admits he has never revealed that to her as the years have gone on.

Being with this guy does make her incredibly happy, and he does take quite good care of her; however, she’s thinking it might be time to end things so she can finally be someone’s first choice instead of second.

“He is extremely jealous; I feel like I’m wasting the best years of my life with him, although I truly love him,” she explained/

“We talked about him never leaving his wife from the very beginning, and I completely understand that, and I wouldn’t want him to leave her because I don’t think I could be able to handle him on a daily basis.”

“He’s a businessman, very strict but a very nice person. He doesn’t tell me anything corny, never says he loves me or how beautiful I am, only when I ask him. He does say he misses me every once in a while. I share my location with him all the time; he doesn’t, of course.”

She knows basically every single detail about his life, from where he works, to his home address, to who his coworkers are and everything in between.

She knows that he puts a lot of trust in her to have shared so many details of his life with her, as he’s exceptionally private with other people.

