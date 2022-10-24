This 16-Year-Old Just Found Out That The Real Reason Her Parents Got Divorced Is Because Her Dad Cheated On Her Mom With A Teenager, So She Yelled At Him

A 16-year-old girl’s mom and dad originally began dating back in 2004 before they tied the knot 2 years later.

Several months after her mom and dad got married, they welcomed her into the world. Towards the end of 2012, her mom and dad split, and they got officially divorced a couple of months later.

The aftermath of her mom and dad’s divorce was awful for her, and she felt that she was entirely to blame.

“My parents split really affected me,” she explained. “I got homesick, upset, and anxious when I was away from one parent, and it was the same when I was with the other.”

“I cried all the time, was very withdrawn and sensitive, and thought I was the reason they split. It got tense for a while when my parents got new partners, but I eventually got used to it.”

In time, her parents moved on and found new partners. Her dad got married again in 2016 and then had 2 children with her stepmom, while her mom started dating her stepdad that same year and is still together with him.

Although her mom and dad’s lives continued on without one another, she never understood why they had gotten a divorce in the first place.

She was only 6-years-old when her parents split up, and they only told her that they had grown apart from each other and that they still did love one another.

Over the years, she did attempt to get more of an explanation out of them, but she never did…until a few days ago.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.