This Psychic Medium Discusses Whether Or Not You Can Be Friends With Ghosts

With how vast this world is, there are so many different ways of thinking, believing, and acting. Different cultures have different traditions and ways of honoring the dead.

From my schooling, I have learned a little bit about a lot of different cultures. I in no way am an expert. But what I have learned is that in every culture, there is some belief in ghosts and spirits.

Normally when I think of spirits or ghost, what comes to mind is pop-culture references. Casper the friendly ghost, Scooby-Doo movies, and shows.

I think of the ghosts in the Harry Potter movies, like Nearly Headless Nick, oh, I mean Sir Nicholas. I don’t think of someone becoming friends with a ghost in real life.

Which is something that happens, apparently.

Now, for certain things, I’m a skeptic. I don’t believe in vampires or werewolves, but I do believe that there are ghosts and spirits out in the world that haven’t found peace.

There are hundreds of TikTokers that do spirit work and explain what they feel, hear, etc., when they do their work with the spirits.

One TikToker named Rebekah Carmichael, who is also a medium, actually explains her experience with the ghosts that have befriended her.

TikTok; pictured above is Rebekah in her video

