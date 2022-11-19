A Mom Set Her Up With Her 23-Year-Old Son, And When She Went Out On The Date His Mom Came Too

Mama’s boy alert! TikTok star and singer-songwriter Dani Arribere shared her dating experience with a 23-year-old “mama’s boy.”

Still labeling the incident as her “worst dating experience,” Dani said that this date happened about a year ago when she posted the storytelling video in July 2022. However, from the beginning, Dani said that the mother set up this date.

Before Dani told her audience how her story started, she explained that she had been talking to a guy on Instagram for about a year before meeting him in person. “It was kinda weird,” she added.

But before their online “friendship” began, Dani had already been approached by the mother–without knowing she was the mother–at one of her music gigs.

Dani said she first noticed a woman during the show because she had a big, beautiful beach hat, making her stand out from the crowd.

“Then after my show, she came up to me and was like, ‘hey, I have a son, and I want you to be in the family,’” Dani explained that the mom was saying, “Go on a date with my son.”

Long story short, the two had set up a date. “I didn’t want anything too fancy, so we ended up just meeting at the little cafe,” Dani said.

While hanging out and getting to know each other, Dani admitted that she couldn’t help but get distracted by something else in the store.

TikTok; pictured above is Dani in her video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.