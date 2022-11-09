After Being Diagnosed With Cancer, This Neapolitan Mastiff Was Given Just A Few Months To Live, But Now He’s Beating The Odds And His Owner Is Hoping To Buy Him More Time

If you’ve ever encountered or are the owner of a Neopolitan Mastiff, you would know that they are fiercely loyal and super protective, all excellent traits to have in a furry friend for life. That’s also what makes them good family dogs.

7-year-old Prusten Foo is dog owner Karen Randolph’s beloved Neopolitan Mastiff. She knows firsthand how remarkable this breed is. That’s why she’s asking for donations to help save her canine companion’s life.

Prusten was diagnosed with osteosarcoma (bone cancer) in March 2022. He was given two to four months to live. But eight months later, he is beating the odds and still going strong.

Prusten is fighting hard against his cancer, and with the treatment he’s receiving, he’s continuing to live his best life. However, the cost of his medical care is taking a toll on Karen.

“I can’t even tell you how much I HATE to ask for help with this. It’s really becoming a strain to handle this expense, and I am not willing to give him anything less than the best possible care,” Karen wrote on a GoFundMe page.

The most expensive part of his treatment is the Palladia, an anti-cancer medication for dogs, which costs over $1,300 per month. Prusten is showing signs of improvement after only three months on Palladia.

At his last checkup, the metastasis in his lungs had shrunken significantly. In addition, to the Palladia, Prusten has been receiving chemotherapy at Upstate Veterinary Specialists and a drug called Zoledronate to help strengthen his bones.

Karen also takes her pet all the way to Canada for palliative radiation treatment, which has considerably reduced Prusten’s pain levels. It costs $1,000 per treatment.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Prusten

