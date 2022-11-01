Back When She Was 19, She Slept With A Former Teacher, And Now She’s Concerned He Might Be Preying On His Current Students

A 20-year-old girl had a 32-year-old male teacher at school that she really did get along wonderfully with when she was 11 through 13.

Then, when she turned 13, this teacher ended up leaving and going somewhere else, though she was able to stay in contact with him through e-mail and also through Pinterest.

“We talked on and off for 5 years, and when I was about 15, I developed a bit of a crush on him that led to me wanting to fulfill the fantasy of sleeping with him,” she explained.

“When I was 19, I asked him to meet up at a pub. We had some drinks, he invited himself back to my place for coffee, and we eventually hooked up. He started crying midway through because he was being unfaithful to his wife.”

“Earlier that night, he had admitted to me he had had several affairs over the course of his marriage; he left my old school because he got one of the TAs pregnant and was talking to a student teacher currently, but nothing physical had happened. I know it was a s***** thing to do to his wife, but in my mind, it was more his problem than mine.”

A week after that encounter, she again asked her former teacher to come over, and she wound up sleeping with him a second time.

This time, however, she says it was the absolute worst experience in bed that she has ever had, and she couldn’t wait for everything to be over.

She admits it wasn’t a good idea to sleep with him for a second time, but as soon as he was at her place, she felt guilty that she had asked him to come over.

Not long after all this happened, she mentioned to her former teacher that she was dating another guy and wanted to cut things off, and he agreed that this was for the best.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.