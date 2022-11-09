Her Ex Never Bothers To Show Up For Their Son’s Surgeries But Constantly Harasses Her For Updates, So She Told Her Ex To Go To The Hospital And Talk To The Doctors Himself

This twenty-five-year-old woman and her ex, who is twenty-eight, currently have a two-year-old son together.

But she is basically raising her son all by herself. She works two jobs, is currently attending college online, and has her son twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. Her ex also provides no financial assistance whatsoever.

And unfortunately, since her son was born with a birth defect, he had to undergo surgery last year.

He ended up staying in the hospital for about a week and also had to recover for a month at home. And the entire time she was with her son in the hospital, her ex would not stop blowing up her phone and getting angry at her.

“I would get constant calls and texts 24/7 from my ex asking for updates, which is a normal thing to ask,” she explained.

“However, every time I would tell him, his response always led to yelling at me for not ‘telling him sooner,’ even if whatever it was had just happened.”

Apparently, her ex believed that the second she heard about even the slightest change in her son’s medical state, she was supposed to call him immediately.

Honestly, though, she was already depressed and overwhelmed with enough while trying to be by her son’s side.

Plus, it’s not like she went days without updating her ex on her son’s medical status. In fact, she made sure to call him no longer than a day after she learned of any new information.

