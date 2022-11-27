Her Sister Didn’t Ask Her To Be A Bridesmaid Because She Apparently Did Not Fit The “Look” Of The Wedding, So When Her Sister’s Own Maid Of Honor Dropped The Ball With Wedding Planning, And Her Sister Asked Her To Take Over, She Refused

This young woman and her sister are honestly not the best of friends. However, according to her, they have a pretty good relationship.

In fact, she believed they were close enough that when her sister got engaged, she would either be asked to be the maid of honor or at least to be a bridesmaid in the wedding.

Well, neither of those things happened. Despite having a bridal party of ten, her sister did not ask her to play any role in the event whatsoever. And even though that hurt her deep down, she just decided not to say anything.

“I totally get that it’s my sister’s wedding and that I am not entitled to be in her wedding party, and I eventually got over it,” she recalled.

Then, shortly after her sister’s engagement announcement, her best friend also got engaged. And to her surprise, she was asked to be her best friend’s maid of honor– which she was over the moon about.

She totally dove into the whole maid of honor role, and the entire process became really fun for both her and her friend.

“I’ve already been able to plan and execute a lot that has both made the experience fun for my friend and also a lot less stressful,” she explained.

More recently, though, her sister’s wedding planning took a turn for the worst. In fact, she claims that her sister’s maid of honor totally dropped the ball with the responsibilities.

According to her, her sister’s maid of honor has put zero effort into helping her sister with the wedding.

