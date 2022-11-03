His Pregnant Wife Felt Sick And Asked Him To Skip A Bachelor Party, But He Freaked Out On Her, Went To The Party Anyway, And His Wife Ended Up In The Hospital

This twenty-nine-year-old man and his wife, who is twenty-five, are currently expecting their first child together. His wife is now six months along and, understandably, has been pretty cautious about anything concerning her unborn baby.

Honestly, though, he thinks his wife has been going a bit overboard.

“She wants our baby’s things to be perfect– from clothes to room,” he vented.

Still, he claims that he has been pushing all of his personal things aside to support his wife and do everything she asks of him.

For example, he recalled how his close friend who lives a few hours away was in an accident last month. So, he wanted to visit his friend, but his wife asked him not to.

Apparently, she was having some health complications at the time and did not want to risk staying home alone if something happened. He agreed and ended up not going.

“I also missed a couple of other events that required me to be away from home for a day or two during these past months,” he noted.

This past week, though, his wife asked him to stay at home again– and he totally freaked out.

For context, his best friend is about to get married next month. So, last weekend, he and his buddies threw his best friend a bachelor party.

