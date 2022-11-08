His Wife Initially Earned More Than Him And Wanted To Keep Their Incomes Separate, But Now That He Makes $300,000 A Year, His Wife Wants To Combine Them, And He Is Refusing

This thirty-one-year-old man recently accomplished a huge milestone– he completed both his Ph.D. and post-doctoral position.

Like many who pursue this high level of education, though, he was forced to accept an extremely low salary during his schooling. While he was in the process of getting his Ph.D., he earned about twenty-six thousand dollars annually.

Then, while he was working as a post-doctorate, his salary increased a bit. However, he was still only taking home about thirty-two thousand dollars a year.

At the same time, his wife– who is thirty– made a boatload more than him. They got married while he was still pursuing his Ph.D., and she was raking in about one hundred thousand dollars a year.

“So, quite a bit of a gap,” he noted.

And after they tied the knot, his wife had an idea about how they should split their finances. She thought that they should each put away a portion of their incomes for themselves, as well as some for the family.

Plus, she wanted to keep these percentages proportional to their yearly income in order to make the entire system “fair.”

Honestly, though, it appears that even though he agreed to this system at the time, he was never really happy with it.

In fact, he and his wife practically led two completely different lifestyles, and he was always quite envious.

