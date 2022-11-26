Mariah Carey Has Undoubtedly Made A Fortune From “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” But How Much Does The Track Earn Her Every Single Year? 

While Mariah Carey was just a teen attending Harborfields High School in Greenlawn, New York, she began writing poetry and lyrics in preparation for her dream singing career.

Then, immediately following graduation in 1987, she created a demo tape showcasing her talent and potential.

The tape quickly caught the attention of an executive at Columbia Records named Tommy Mottola, and he signed the rising star in 1988.

Mariah’s debut album, Mariah Carey, was released just two years later, in 1990. And ever since then, the performer has solidified herself as one of the foremost talented pop vocalists in the industry.

Mariah went on to release fifteen studio albums, eight compilation albums, four extended plays, two soundtrack albums, and one remix album.

She has also won five Grammy awards, numerous Billboard Music Awards, and several World Music Awards.

Finally, the star has even graced the U.S. charts with a whopping nineteen number-one songs– short of the Beatles’ record by just one track– and has appeared in various television shows and films.

Despite all of these seriously impressive accomplishments, though, Mariah’s reputation as the “Christmas Queen” takes the cake.

pictured above is Mariah

