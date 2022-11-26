Ivana Trump’s NYC Townhouse, Where She Passed Away In July, Was Just Listed For A Whopping $26.5 Million 

After Ivana Trump died back in July, questions regarding what would happen to her opulent New York City home started to swirl through the media.

The ex-wife of former President Donald Trump was seventy-three years old when she was found unconscious at the base of her apartment stairs on Thursday, July 14.

Medical examiners determined Ivana’s cause of death to be blunt force impact injuries to the torso and concluded that she had fallen. Her fall was also ruled accidental and was not investigated as suspicious.

Still, in the four months since Ivana’s passing, her Upper East Side mansion– where she lived for three decades– has hung in the balance.

Well, that was until 11 days ago, when the property was co-listed by Modlin Group and Douglas Elliman for a massive chunk of change.

When Ivana first purchased her five-story townhouse in 1992, she paid $2.5 million. Now, thirty years later, the home’s value has increased over ten times.

It has since been listed by Ivana’s children, Eric, Donald Jr., and Ivanka, for a whopping $26.5 million. The profits will reportedly be split between the three children.

The home is located at 10 East 64th Street and boasts over eight thousand and seven hundred square feet of pure space in one of the most crowded cities in the world.

Zillow; pictured above is an exterior view of the townhouse

