She And Her Husband Wanted A Night Out Away From Crying Babies, So When They Got Seated Next To One At A Restaurant, She Asked A Waiter If They Could Move Tables, But The Baby’s Mother Overheard Her

This woman and her husband recently welcomed their first child into the world together. And last week, they were finally able to sneak away and spend an evening alone together for the first time since their baby was born.

“It’s my second child, but the first for my husband, so it was kind of a big deal for us,” she explained.

“We got a babysitter, and we went to a very fancy restaurant.”

So, obviously, they were both very excited about the outing. But, within just a few minutes of placing their order with the waiter, another couple sat right next to them. And, of course, that couple had a small baby in a stroller in tow.

The baby was reportedly well-behaved for the first few minutes, so she and her husband did not care at all. But then, the baby started crying.

The couple next to them immediately jumped into action and tried to comfort their baby. But, it ended up just being a repeating cycle of the baby waking up and wailing again right after the couple managed to get their child to sleep.

So, after realizing how the rest of the evening was going to go, she and her husband honestly wanted to just leave and find another restaurant.

However, they had already placed their orders, so she resorted to asking the waiter if they could just change tables.

“The waiter asked if there was a problem, and I said it was our first time out after having a baby and that we didn’t feel like spending our evening next to someone else’s crying baby,” she recalled.

