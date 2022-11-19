This Couple Gave Everyone A Peek Into Their At-Home Date Night, And Honestly, You’re Going To Want To Recreate It

One of the most important things in a relationship is to make time for each other. I’m not talking about taking vacations or weekends to get away from day-to-day life, though sometimes that is good too. I’m talking about just having a nice stay-home date night.

One couple showed one of their favorite date night ideas with people on TikTok, and it’s one of the cutest things I’ve seen on the internet lately.

Taylor Magee shared date night with her boyfriend in September, and it is giving serious cozy, cuddly vibes, and I am here for it.

“We always have the most fun staying in with each other,” she explained.

The video starts out with them moving their coffee table out of the way and blowing up a queen size inflatable mattress they got from Walmart. Now, this isn’t gonna turn into a steamy thirst trap video; it’s all very wholesome and sweet.

“POV: it’s date night at home,” it was captioned.

Once the bed was inflated, a fleece blanket and the comfiest-looking pillows were placed on it, and it looked like the perfect place to cuddle with your loved one. As they tossed the pillows onto the couch-connected bed, their dog was jumping and trying to get the pillows for themself.

Then they set the mode with their in-wall electric fireplace and the t.v for the movie they were going to watch.

TikTok; pictured above is a photo of their date night charcuterie board

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.