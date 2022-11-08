The Most Popular TV Show Homes, And Where To Find Them, Have Been Revealed: Spoiler Alert, “Friends” Made The Top Of The List

When fans cannot resist binging iconic television shows such as Seinfeld, Gilmore Girls, or Stranger Things, they don’t just fall head over heels for the fictional characters. People also become emotionally attached to the apartments, houses, and towns that make the shows feel like home.

I mean, if you watched the witty and unstoppable mother-daughter duo of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore navigate life from 2000 to 2007, you were probably dying to visit Stars Hollow– the fictional and famed Connecticut small town.

Or, more recently, if you watched the Stranger Things gang reunite to defeat Vecna in season four of the series, then you would probably love to visit the eighties-eqsue town of Hawkins– where Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, and Dustin first forged their dynamic friendships.

One thing about superfans, though, is that they can be pretty competitive about what iconic shows were better– or more popular. But recently, new research may have finally put these debates to rest.

RubyHome Luxury Real Estate recently analyzed the monthly worldwide Google search volume for the highest-ranking television shows in history. So, once and for all, the study revealed what fictional casts’ homes and towns are the most popular among viewers.

If you could not have guessed it, the iconic Friends apartment stole the top spot– raking in forty-three thousand and three hundred Google searches each month.

Located in downtown Manhattan, the apartment where Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler, Monica, and Joey began stealing the hearts of viewers over twenty-eight years ago continues to fascinate the public to this day.

In second place with just over forty-three thousand monthly Google searches came the true San Fransisco home behind the beloved coming-of-age series Full House. I mean, who wouldn’t want to visit the Tanner household after seeing the Pacific Heights neighborhood highlighted during each episode’s intro theme?

Unlike the Friends apartment, though, you are in major luck if you are a Full House fan– because the actual home’s address has been revealed.

