After His Dad Passed Away, He Adopted His Dog, And His Wife Is Still Furious With Him Two Years After The Fact

This man’s dad sadly passed away 2 years ago due to heart failure. His dad had a long-term domestic partner who phoned him up to let him know that his dad was en route to the hospital, though it seemed his dad had already passed away at that point.

His dad’s partner also was not in good health, and she ended up passing away on the same day that his dad did.

He then went to his dad’s house and couldn’t get inside, so he ended up having to break the door down.

When he got in, he saw his dad’s 9-year-old little cockapoo staring back at him. This dog has a very easygoing personality, and considering the fact that this dog was pretty much orphaned at that point, he decided to bring his dad’s dog home with him.

“My wife was a little shy of furious but very, very angry,” he explained. “She said I should have asked her, that “it’s my house too!” I wouldn’t contradict that, but under the circumstances, I was certain that she would understand.”

“I was very hurt by her insensitivity. Obviously, I was somewhat stunned by grief, and I couldn’t imagine anything other than adopting the dog myself. We own our home and already have two cats. As I said, she’s a low-maintenance dog.”

It’s now been 2 years since he adopted his dad’s dog, and his wife still won’t do a single thing to help care for the dog at all.

She will throw it in his face that the dog isn’t hers if he does ask her to help out. Even if he’s sick, she still won’t do anything for the dog.

He really thought that his wife would warm up to the dog and not be so bitter about him taking her home, but that’s not the case.

