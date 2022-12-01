Forget Traditional Gingerbread Houses: Charcuterie Chalets Are The New Holiday Hors D’oeuvres Taking Over TikTok

Making gingerbread houses is one of the most beloved and time-honored Christmas traditions. Many people even turn the activity into a competition, with family members battling it out to see who can construct the most elaborate and jaw-dropping gingerbread mansions.

So, accomplishing the feat requires you to bake some perfectly textured cookies (firm but not too hard), show off your engineering skills, and practice your icing piping like a seasoned cake decorator.

Interestingly, the idea of creating houses made from the sweet cookie actually originated in Germany in the sixteenth century– with the tradition’s popularity rising following the writing of the story Hansel and Gretel.

But even though gingerbread houses have earned their place as a holiday staple, many people wanted to switch it up this Christmas and try something new.

And what better way to do that than by swapping the sugary ingredients out for something rich and savory?

Hence TikTok’s latest holiday hours d’oeuvre: the charcuterie chalet. This trend pulls inspiration from traditional gingerbread house building, which we all know and love, but uses ingredients normally found on charcuterie boards to construct beautiful and salty appetizers.

And if you don’t believe me, simply look up the #CharcuterieChalet on the video platform. Countless creators have taken to trying out the latest fad, using everything from salami and prosciutto to cured fruits and herbs.

Now, with all of the different crackers, breads, cured meats, and cheeses out there, creating your very own charcuterie chalet might sound intimidating. I mean, it’s definitely not a one-ingredient build like gingerbread houses are.

TikTok; pictured above is the adorable charcuterie chalet that @ThatCheesePlate created

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.