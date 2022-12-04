He Decided To Try To Be Funny On His Date With A Female Comedian Who Said She’s Only Dating To Find Content And Free Margaritas

You never quite know what you’re gonna get when you log onto a dating app like Hinge, Tinder, or Bumble. There are so many people from all walks of life on those apps. But how would you react if you matched with someone who talks about the different dates they go on for their 80,000 followers on social media?

A man named Adam (@thisisnotmynamehaha) made a viral video on TikTok last year where he cleverly tells the story of his first date with a TikTok star who is well known for posting in detail about her dating life.

“I was on Hinge, and I was looking around,” says Adam in his video. “I saw that this girl liked me, and we started talking.”

Adam then noticed that under her occupation, the girl listed “comedian/podcaster.”

Adam was “intrigued” by this and decided to look her up on social media after they had talked for a while and planned to get drinks together.

Adam then found out that she has a TikTok account where she reviews all of her dates. His video then cuts directly to a clip from the girl’s account.

The girl Adam matched with is Reagan Anthony (@thatssooregan1), a content creator and comedian with over 87,000 followers. At the time Adam matched with Reagan, a lot of her videos were based on how she’s navigating the dating scene.

Adam also included a video from Reagan’s account where she satirically states that she is not dating to find love but actually “dating to find content and two free margaritas on a Monday night.”

TikTok; pictured above is Adam in his video

