Her Boyfriend’s Family Has A Tradition Of Wearing Ugly Sweaters To Christmas Dinner, But After She Refused To Wear One, His Brothers Accused Her Of Being Uptight

A woman has been dating her boyfriend for a couple of months now, and he recently invited her to come to Christmas dinner with his family, which they hold a little before Christmas.

Her boyfriend and his brothers have a family tradition where they make their brand-new partners wear an ugly Christmas sweater that they pick out.

They claim this is a “rite of passage” and the way that they like to initiate new people into their family.

When he first told her about the tradition, she thought it was adorable. She figured the ugly Christmas sweater he was talking about would be covered in bells and lights or even feature a picture of Santa getting stuck down a chimney or something.

“…But when they mailed me the sweater, my jaw dropped,” she explained. “It was probably the most vulgar Christmas sweater I’ve seen (without getting into it, let’s just say that Santa was making gestures/participating in an act that was not ok for children to see).”

“I personally thought it was gross, and it was bad enough that if someone at work saw me wear it, I’d definitely get in trouble.”

“I told my boyfriend that in no way would I wear this, but he said I was being a wet blanket and unsupportive of his family tradition. I said I’d wear any other sweater and would even pay for one myself, but he just called me a spoilsport.”

She is in love with her boyfriend, so it occurred to her that she could just put the sweater on for Christmas dinner and beg his family members not to take any photos of her, but the day of the Christmas dinner party arrived, and she decided against that.

She chose not to wear the sweater at all. Since she had to drive from work to her boyfriend’s family’s house, he didn’t know that she didn’t have the sweater on.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.