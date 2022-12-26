Her Whole Family Is Accusing Her Of Being The Reason Her 18-Year-Old Brother’s Kids Ended Up Abandoned On Their Grandparents’ Doorstep In The Freezing Cold On Christmas Morning

This 19-year-old girl has a brother who is 18, and he is young, but he’s already a father of two. Her brother has a 1-year-old and a 2-month-old, and her brother asked her if she could babysit the kids on Christmas Eve.

She had already said she would babysit for another child in her family, and she didn’t want to sign herself up to babysit too many children in one night.

“At the time, I had already agreed to take my very hyperactive 5-year-old sister for the holidays away from my grandparents since they didn’t have a Christmas tree, needed a break for a bit, and I happen to live on my own,” she said.

“My brother explained he wanted to go to this Christmas Eve party with his GF (the mother of his children) and said he couldn’t take the kids with them since they would be drinking.”

“He said he wouldn’t be back till the next day around noon, most likely.”

She informed her brother that she wasn’t ok with watching 3 little children. She was really uncomfortable too about having to watch a 2-month-old for a long time, especially since she was alone and wouldn’t have any help with the kids at all.

So, she told her brother that she ultimately was not available to babysit for him, and he wasn’t happy with her answer.

She figured it wouldn’t be the end of the world for her brother to stay home on Christmas Eve with his kids instead of going to the party with his girlfriend, and she thought that was his new plan after she said she could not watch his kids.

But then, around noon on Christmas Day yesterday, she woke up to her entire family being furious with her.

