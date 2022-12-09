His Wife Is Refusing To Go To His Mom And Dad’s House For Christmas Because His Mom Won’t Make Her Son A Matching Christmas Stocking Like The Rest Of The Kids Have

This guy’s mom has created a Christmas tradition in their family, and it consists of her making a custom stocking for all of the grandchildren that she then hangs on her fireplace.

3 years ago, he got together with his wife, and his wife has a 9-year-old son from a previous marriage, who he does refer to as his stepson.

As soon as his wife found out about his mom’s tradition of creating custom Christmas stockings for all of the children in their family, she wanted to know if his mom would be making a stocking for her son so he wouldn’t be left out.

“I asked my mom, and she said that she loves her step-grandchild but does not feel comfortable yet to have a stocking of his name and gang it in her home,” he explained.

“Apparently, my wife refused to drop it and chose it as a hill to die on and even told me she would not be attending the Christmas party if mom doesn’t do it. We started arguing about it for days.”

“I finally blew up and told her it was not reasonable for me or her to dictate how my mom decorates her home and what stockings she hangs. She started crying and called me ‘blind’ for not seeing how my family is treating my stepson.”

He claimed to love his son and his wife before stating that he didn’t understand what the Christmas stocking proved at all.

His wife then told him that she would not be spending Christmas with him and his family because his mom is excluding her son.

Well, he accused his wife of being “ridiculous” for skipping out on Christmas with his family regarding something he considers to be “trivial.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.