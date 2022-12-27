On The Morning Of Her Wedding, Her Mom Arrived At The Venue To Find Vases Of Flowers Smashed, Her Archway That She Was Supposed To Say “I Do” Under Destroyed, And The Tablecloths Cut To Pieces

4 months ago, this 28-year-old girl walked down the aisle and married her 30-year-old fiancé, who really is the love of her life.

While she is madly in love with him, she has to admit that the day of her wedding was pretty much a train wreck.

Let’s first start with her bridal party, though. Because of the pandemic, more than half of the women she invited to be in her bridal party dropped out.

She then decided to ask her fiancé’s 31-year-old cousin Linda to be in her bridal party just a week prior to her wedding day.

Thankfully, Linda fit into one of the bridesmaid dresses that one of her friends had ordered, so she was set.

Even though she did ask Linda to stand up there at the altar with her on her special day, she always thought Linda was strange.

Specifically, Linda has always been bizarrely protective of her fiancé, and Linda has also excluded her from a lot of family events.

Linda routinely asks her family to come to her place to have drinks, and all their significant others are invited too, but Linda never invites her.

So anyway, back to her wedding now that we have set the stage for her relationship with Linda.

